HPD: Teenager taken to hospital after being shot near train in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A teenager was injured in a shooting near train tracks in northeast Houston Friday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 2 p.m., the train's crew noticed several teens trying to climb onto a train as it moved at a slow speed near Lockwood Drive and Kelley Street.

The train was stopped and Houston Police was called to investigate for trespassing.

When officers arrived they found one of the teens shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a male teenager dressed in all black.

Officers have not released a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

