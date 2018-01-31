HPD: One person killed in bicycle accident in north Houston

HOUSTON - One person has died in an bicycle accident in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened at the North Freeway and Aldine Bender Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said a truck and a bicyclist collided but it's unclear what led to the crash.

Officers have not released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING Bicyclist killed after being hit by a truck in North Houston. @houstonpolice vehicular crimes unit is on scene investigating. Avoid the North Freeway feeder outbound at Aldine Bender Rd. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/t3npEWGXtm — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 31, 2018

