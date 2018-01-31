KHOU
HPD: One person killed in bicycle accident in north Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:50 PM. CST January 31, 2018

HOUSTON - One person has died in an bicycle accident in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. 

The accident happened at the North Freeway and Aldine Bender Road Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers said a truck and a bicyclist collided but it's unclear what led to the crash.

Officers have not released the identity of the victim. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

