HPD officer hospitalized after crash in west Houston

The two vehicles involved in the accident, an HPD patrol unit and a grey van can be seen at the scene early Sunday morning. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A Houston Police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a car accident in west Houston early Sunday morning.

The accident happened on Synott Road near Bellaire Boulevard. The officer was in his patrol car when he was hit by a grey colored van, according to the Houston Police Department.

It is unclear if the patrol car was parked at the time.

The officer was taken to Methodist Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The driver involved was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital and could face charges, according to HPD.

