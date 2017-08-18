HPD: Body found in bayou in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A body was found in a bayou in southwest Houston Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

It is unclear if foul play was involved. The body was found at 12417 S. Sam Houston Parkway West around 7 p.m.

The identity of the body has not been released by authorities.

Details are limited at this time. We are working to gather more information and will update this story as more details become available.

