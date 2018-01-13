KHOU
HPD: 14-year-old shot, transported to hospital after shooting in Haviland Park

KHOU 9:38 PM. CST January 13, 2018

​The Houston Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was shot at a southwest Houston park and was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital. 

The shooting happened at Haviland Park Saturday evening. 

According to Lt. Marco Loera, the teen was playing basketball at the park when he was hit by a stray bullet in the neck.

Loera said the shooter pulled up to a different group nearby who were playing dice. The suspect opened fire from a vehicle before taking off.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital by friends and is expected to survive.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured. There is no word on a description of the suspect.

