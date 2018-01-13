HPD: 14-year-old shot, transported to hospital after shooting in Haviland Park

Police on the scene of the shooting in Haviland Park Saturday evening. (Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

​The Houston Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was shot at a southwest Houston park and was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The shooting happened at Haviland Park Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Marco Loera, the teen was playing basketball at the park when he was hit by a stray bullet in the neck.

Loera said the shooter pulled up to a different group nearby who were playing dice. The suspect opened fire from a vehicle before taking off.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital by friends and is expected to survive.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured. There is no word on a description of the suspect.

Here's the scene where the 14-year-old was shot in SW Houston. Police are in the parking lot for Haviland Park. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ztHvG2bIR3 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 14, 2018

Shooting investigation at Haviland Park, 11600 Haviland. 14 year old boy was shot and transported to SW Memorial Hermann Hospital in an unknown condition. Homicide investigators are en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 14, 2018

