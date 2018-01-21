How will Houston be affected by the government shutdown?

(Photo: KHOU)

If no deal is reached Sunday night, Monday will be the first full business day during the 2018 government shutdown. Here in Houston, the biggest and most immediate impact will be felt at NASA.

NASA has about 3,000 employees at the Johnson Space Center. Only 200 to 300 essential personnel could report to work, but KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein says more widespread pain in the Houston area won't be felt unless this drags on for weeks.

"My sense is this won't get settled anytime soon," said Stein.

Stein says right now Democrats and Republicans have no incentive to blink and end the shutdown. There's no pressure he says because right now by and large no one's feeling the pain, yet.

"We could probably go a little longer," he said. "It'll come down to when does a constituency begin to feel the hurt and when do they stat complaining about it?"

Small issues have already started popping up. Government websites that help you find open campgrounds aren't working. And if the shutdown drags for weeks, military paychecks will be delayed, but Congress likely would order retroactive pay once the government reopens.

It's also likely going to take you longer to renew your passport.

Critical agencies like FEMA won't stop providing assistance to Harvey victims. But the IRS may not have staffing around to help you answer any tax questions.

Bottom line, experts say in Houston the shutdown fallout will likely be more of a nuisance than a major problem. But that nuisance may be around for longer than anyone expects.

"There's no evidence that the issues that caused the shutdown Friday night are closer to be resolved," said Stein. "And the rhetoric is getting harsher and harsher."

Right now, NASA has three astronauts up at the International Space Station. Mission Control will continue to be staffed along with employees that protect property and protect life. Those astronauts have a spacewalk scheduled for this Tuesday, and that will go on despite politics back here on Earth.

© 2018 KHOU-TV