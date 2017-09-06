Houston Public Works employee reported missing

Joseph Dowell, reported missing from the Houston area on August 26, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - Family members are worried about their loved one, a Houston Public Works employee who was reported missing during Hurricane Harvey.

Joseph Dowell, 44, was last seen on Saturday, August 26, 2017, according to his sister who spoke with KHOU 11 Wednesday evening.

It's unclear at this time if Dowell's disappearance is related to the hurricane.

He is described as a black male, dark complexion, 5'10", 200 lbs. He has a bald head and tattoos on his chest.

We are working to determine if Houston Police or other local authorities are investigating.

Anyone with information about Dowell's whereabouts is asked to call his sister, Lacherrie Delahoussaye at 832-390-8623.

