Houston public works director steps down

Karun Sreerama (Photo: Provided)

The City of Houston Director of Public Works, Karun Sreerama, is stepping down at the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Sreerama was placed on paid administrative leave two weeks ago after a federal indictment named him as the victim of a bribery scheme involving Houston Community College trustee, Christopher Oliver.

Turner issued the following statement on Friday: "Karun Sreerama has accomplished much in Houston as a businessman and involved citizen. I am sure he will continue to be an asset to our community.

However he and I have agreed that it would be best for the city for him to step down as director of the city Public Works and Engineering Department. Carol Haddock will continue to serve as acting director until I choose a new director."

© 2017 KHOU-TV