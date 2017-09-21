KHOU
Hope After Harvey #5 - Houston Food Bank

Brian Greene, President & CEO of Houston Food Bank discusses food insecurity after Hurricane Harvey and how you can help.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:08 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

To connect with the Houston Food Bank, visit HoustonFoodBank.org

