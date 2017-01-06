Houston firefighter stabbed in the eye while trying to rescue man

An HPD officer used a sledge hammer to gain entry to the building. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A firefighter with the Houston Fire Department could lose one of his eyes after he was stabbed by a man he was trying to rescue on Friday.

Capt. Kenneth Willingham was responding to a fire at a business on Highway 6 when he found a man unresponsive inside.

A Houston Police officer forced entry with a sledgehammer and when Willingham tried to pull the man out, the man stabbed him in the eye with a pocket knife.

Captain Kenneth Willingham (Photo: Provided)

The man remained combative and it took firefighters around 30 minutes to get him out of the building. The firefighters were also trying to get the fire under control during this time.

The 34-year-old man was treated at Memorial Hermann for smoke inhalation.

We're told Willingham has been with the department for 14 years.

It is unclear if the man inside the building worked at the business or was trespassing.

The D.A.'s Office has charged the man with First Degree Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. His identity has not yet been released.