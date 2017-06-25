Houston-bound flight diverted after woman tries to open emergency exit door

The woman can be seen in this photo on board the flight in wrist restraints on Sunday. (Photo: Provided)

A flight to Houston from Los Angeles, California was diverted to Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday after a woman reportedly tried to open an emergency exit door and jump out of the plane.

The plane was supposed to land at Hobby Airport in Houston around 1:30 p.m. but as of 6 p.m. it was still in Corpus Christi after making an emergency landing.

One of the passengers on the plane told KHOU 11 News, the woman was acting strangely before the plane was even boarded at LAX Sunday morning.

According to the passenger, once on the plane, the woman wouldn't stay seated and was pacing up and down the aisle.

She reportedly wrote the words, "Help me" on beverage napkins.

The passenger said toward the end of the flight, the woman tried to open one of the emergency exit doors near the back of the plane.

A Cleveland ISD police officer, Pamela Michew, was on board the flight and was traveling with her children from Sacramento.

Michew detained the woman and subdued her until the plane was able to land safely in Corpus Christi.

Once the plane was on the ground, the woman was taken into custody.

© 2017 KHOU-TV