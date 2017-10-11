Houston Arts Fall Season, Part 1

Dan Knechtges, artistic director of Theatre Under The Stars; Elizabeth Bunch, resident company artist at the Alley Theatre; and Perry Leech, managing director of Houston Grand Opera discuss the fall performing arts season in Houston.
THE SECRET GARDEN
- Presented by Theatre Under The Stars
- October 10 - 22, 2017
- Hobby Center
- Tickets: TUTS.com
SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT
- Presented by Theatre Under The Stars
- Contemporary score featuring music of Bruno Mars, Jessie J, John Legend, Katy Perry and more
- Starring Garrett Clayton from Disney’s “Teen Beach” & “Hairspray Live!” and Vonzell Solomon from “American Idol”
- December 6 – 24, 2017
- Hobby Center
- Tickets: TUTS.com
COMING TO TUTS IN 2018
- Memphis, winner of 2010 Tony Award For Best Musical
- Bright Star by Steve Martin & Edie Brickell
- Guys & Dolls
- Tickets: TUTS.com
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Presented by Alley Theatre
- Now - October 15, 2017
- University of Houston
- Quintero Theatre
- Tickets: AlleyTheatre.org
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- November 24 – December 30, 2017
- Alley Theatre
- Tickets: AlleyTheatre.org
LA TRAVIATA
- Presented By Houston Grand Opera
- Select Dates October 20 – November 11, 2017
- HGO Resilience Theatre
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org
JULIUS CAESAR
- Presented By Houston Grand Opera
- Select Dates October 27 – November 10, 2017
- HGO Resilience Theatre
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org
GLORY DENIED
- Presented by Houston Grand Opera
- November 6 & 9, 2017
- 1940 Air Terminal Museum
- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org
THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE
- World Premiere Production presented by Houston Grand Opera
- Select Dates November 30 – December 16, 2017
- HGO Resilience Theatre
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org
