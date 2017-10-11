Houston Arts Fall Season, Part 1

Dan Knechtges, artistic director of Theatre Under The Stars; Elizabeth Bunch, resident company artist at the Alley Theatre; and Perry Leech, managing director of Houston Grand Opera discuss the fall performing arts season in Houston.

THE SECRET GARDEN

- Presented by Theatre Under The Stars

- October 10 - 22, 2017

- Hobby Center

- Tickets: TUTS.com

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT

- Presented by Theatre Under The Stars

- Contemporary score featuring music of Bruno Mars, Jessie J, John Legend, Katy Perry and more

- Starring Garrett Clayton from Disney’s “Teen Beach” & “Hairspray Live!” and Vonzell Solomon from “American Idol”

- December 6 – 24, 2017

- Hobby Center

- Tickets: TUTS.com

COMING TO TUTS IN 2018

- Memphis, winner of 2010 Tony Award For Best Musical

- Bright Star by Steve Martin & Edie Brickell

- Guys & Dolls

- Tickets: TUTS.com

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

- Presented by Alley Theatre

- Now - October 15, 2017

- University of Houston

- Quintero Theatre

- Tickets: AlleyTheatre.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

- November 24 – December 30, 2017

- Alley Theatre

- Tickets: AlleyTheatre.org

LA TRAVIATA

- Presented By Houston Grand Opera

- Select Dates October 20 – November 11, 2017

- HGO Resilience Theatre

- George R. Brown Convention Center

- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org

JULIUS CAESAR

- Presented By Houston Grand Opera

- Select Dates October 27 – November 10, 2017

- HGO Resilience Theatre

- George R. Brown Convention Center

- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org

GLORY DENIED

- Presented by Houston Grand Opera

- November 6 & 9, 2017

- 1940 Air Terminal Museum

- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org

THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE

- World Premiere Production presented by Houston Grand Opera

- Select Dates November 30 – December 16, 2017

- HGO Resilience Theatre

- George R. Brown Convention Center

- Tickets: HoustonGrandOpera.org

