House scheduled to vote on Harvey aid Wednesday

Majority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced a vote on the first Harvey aid package is scheduled for Wednesday.

His staff explained the first package is a $7.85 billion package. $7.4 billion is earmarked for FEMA disaster relief. The rest will be a part of a disaster loan program, McCarthy’s staff said.



He and the rest of Texas’ congressional delegation visited the NRG center Monday to meet some of Harvey’s victims.



“The entire congressional delegation will be returning to Washington D.C. tonight and tomorrow,” said Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. “The first order of business is to make sure we do everything we can do to make sure the federal government is providing the support that’s needed for Texans to heal.”



Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) says the nearly $8 billion will only be a fraction of what’s needed. “I believe it will be upwards of $180 billion, it may be more,” she said.

Angela Blanchard, CEO of Baker Ripley, said she hopes a fractured Congress becomes unified in helping Houston and surrounding areas heal.

“There’s no aisle in a storm and y’all better not go back there and create one! And I mean it!” she exclaimed at Monday’s press conference. “I want what you see here today to last until we’re done.”

