House member skips beginning of Congress for honeymoon

Oregon Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader missed the start of Congress this week because he is on his honeymoon. (Photo: Submitted)

WASHINGTON — Rep. Kurt Schrader missed the opening session of the 115th Congress on Tuesday — and six roll call votes — because he is on his honeymoon, his spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

The Democratic congressman was elected to his fifth term in November representing Oregon’s 5th District. On Tuesday, House records indicated he didn’t answer the opening quorum call and was listed as “not voting” for the Speaker of the House, the first procedural vote of a new, two-year Congress.

He wasn’t listed as voting or not voting on the four subsequent roll call votes because, technically, he is not a member of the new Congress until he is officially sworn in. That’s expected to happen next Tuesday, said his spokeswoman Carlee Griffeth.

Initially, Griffeth provided no additional detail, including the new wife’s name or the couple’s whereabouts.

“He does not discuss his family publicly,” Griffeth said in an email message.

Later, she said her name is Susan Mora, an executive with Pepco. Records indicate Mora has been director of federal affairs for Pepco Holdings, the huge energy provider owned by Exelon Corp. She was on the 2014 committee for “Will on the Hill,” the annual fundraiser for the Shakespeare Theatre Company that uses members of Congress and other high-profile Washingtonians as actors.

Schrader's chief of staff, Paul Gage, said the marriage took place on New Year's Eve in Maryland and the newlyweds are honeymooning "out of the country," but he wouldn't say where. Gage said the two have known each other "a few years" and that Mora is no longer a lobbyist but has "an executive role" with the company.

Schrader was the only member of the 435-member body not sworn in on Tuesday.

Schrader did inform House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as a courtesy that he would be absent for the opening days of the new Congress, said Pelosi’s spokeswoman, Caroline Behringer.

Schrader, 65, was divorced from his wife of 35 years, former Oregon state senator and Clackamas County Commissioner Martha Schrader, in 2011.