Hot, Steamy, Wet Memorial Day Weekend

As I write this Houston is cool and dry in the wake of a rare late season cool front that had morning lows in the 50's (normal low this time of year is 70). After a killer freeze in January, then an unusually warm winter season, we actually ended up with a nice long spring. But summer is about to smack us right in the face. Humidity, and temps in the 90's will have heat index 'feels-like' temps near 100 both Saturday and Sunday. Then, a stalled front will kick of rounds of rain and thunder, off and on, from Sunday evening through Memorial Day Monday.

