Hospital apologizes for dumping half-naked woman at bus stop

BALTIMORE (WUSA9/AP) - The CEO of University of Maryland Medical Center is apologizing after security guards were caught on video dumping a clearly troubled woman clad only in a hospital gown and socks on the side of the street at night in near freezing temperatures.



Mohan Suntha insisted the woman received appropriate care in the hospital, but said, "where we absolutely failed, and where we own that failure, is in the demonstration of basic humanity and compassion" in the way she was discharged.



A bystander posted a video in Facebook showing her mumbling and coughing and wailing in the frigid weather. He tells her an ambulance has been called after security officers walk away. The ambulance then returns her to the medical center's emergency room.

A statement from the hospital Wednesday expressed "shock and disappointment." It confirmed that the woman was discharged Tuesday night from the emergency department, and said the "unfortunate event" is "not representative" of its "patient-centered mission."



The hospital statement said it's evaluating an appropriate response, "including the possibility of personnel action."

Some reporting was taken from the Associated Press.

