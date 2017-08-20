Man arrested for murder of 3 girls found in Clinton, Md. home

(Photo: Prince George's County police)

CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A man has been arrested in the murder of three girls who were found inside a Clinton, Md. home on Friday, according to Prince George's County police.

Antonio Williams, 24, of Clinton, Md. was arrested Friday, but no further details of the arrest has been released at this time. Police say Williams resided on the same street as the home where the three girls' bodies were found.

On Friday morning three young girls under the age of 10 were found dead inside of a home.

A family member arrived at the home located in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Dr. and found the three girls dead, authorities said. All three girls had trauma to their bodies, Prince George's County police said.

It is not clear at this time if all three children are related.

Police are trying to determine what exactly happened inside of the home and say there is no threat to the community.

This incident will be investigated as a homicide.

© 2017 WUSA-TV