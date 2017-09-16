Art Holliday: Where do we go from here, St. Louis?

Dear St. Louis,

I’m really bummed out today. I actually thought I was going to cry for my city, and it has nothing to do with the Cardinals inability to beat the Cubs. After peaceful protests that suddenly weren’t peaceful, injured police officers, tear gas, and damaged property, I’m searching for answers.

But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for because one of my favorite bands just canceled. St. Louis Police don’t think they have the manpower to protect Bono’s fans. Here we are three years removed from Ferguson with another controversial fatal police shooting and the predictable response by protestors who are fed up with the status quo; sick and tired of being sick and tired.

PHOTOS | Protests in St. Louis after Stockley decision

Most of you reading this love St. Louis. Thumbs up! But, there’s a saying in sports: 'You are what your record says you are.' St. Louis’ record isn’t looking so good at the moment. That’s why there are so many angry voices. If you don’t understand why, maybe you’re not asking enough questions.

Is this the way we want our region perceived? Is this the St. Louis we want our families to live in? Shouldn’t we be better than this? What can we all do to be part of the solution? Local leaders dream of attracting 50,000 Amazon jobs. I’m guessing protest video won’t be part of the promotional package we send to Jeff Bezos.

Where do we go from here? I would argue there’s nowhere to go but up, but at this point in time, the view from above should make us all sick to our stomachs.

