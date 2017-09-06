HISD will provide free uniforms to students this weekend

(Photo: maroke - Thinkstock photos, maroke)

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District, along with county and city officials, will be giving out free uniforms to students this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, officials will be distributing thousands of uniforms to students at seven locations across the city.

The district says students must be present to be fitted in order to receive the uniforms.



HISD has relaxed its school uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear uniform clothing to school if they have purchased or received those items.



The uniforms will be given out on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:



Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832-395-0895



Hardy Senior Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-260-6772



Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, Texas 77045

832-393-4200



Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, Texas 77016

832-395-0470



Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, Texas 77074

832-395-9900



Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832-393-4051



YET Center

4900 Providence

Houston, Texas 77020

713-676-0519



