HISD schools to start classes on rolling schedule

HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza announces plans for school start dates after Harvey. Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: Grace White, KHOU)

Houston ISD schools will head back to class on a rolling schedule as campuses are deemed safe and ready for students and staff, Superintendent Richard Carranza said Thursday.

Carranza said 202 schools will start Monday, Sept. 11. Another 73 schools are still being evaluated.

Rolling starts are planned for Sept. 11, 18 and 25 as campuses are cleared for occupancy.

Superintendent says district will do air quality tests on campuses for safety @HoustonISD #Harvey #HouNews #KHOU11 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) September 7, 2017

Carranza said all of the district's facilities were impacted in some way by the flooding from Harvey.

"We will not compromise the safety of our staff or students," he said.

The superintendent said students from nine campuses will be relocated. Those schools will start on Sept. 25.

