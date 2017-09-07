KHOU
Close

HISD schools to start classes on rolling schedule

KHOU 4:06 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

Houston ISD schools will head back to class on a rolling schedule as campuses are deemed safe and ready for students and staff, Superintendent Richard Carranza said Thursday. 

Carranza said 202 schools will start Monday, Sept. 11. Another 73 schools are still being evaluated. 

Rolling starts are planned for Sept. 11, 18 and 25 as campuses are cleared for occupancy.

 

 

 

Carranza said all of the district's facilities were impacted in some way by the flooding from Harvey.

"We will not compromise the safety of our staff or students," he said.

The superintendent said students from nine campuses will be relocated. Those schools will start on Sept. 25.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories