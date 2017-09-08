HISD preparing for delayed school year

HISD distributed thousands of free uniforms to students following Hurricane Harvey. Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

“Respect” and “honesty” are among the words of inspiration in the hallways of Bruce Elementary. The principal may add “flexibility” this year.

“Flexibility if the word of the day,” said principal Raquel Sosa-Gonzalez.

Hurricane Harvey delayed Houston ISD’s new school year by a week for 202 campuses.

More than 70 other schools will be delayed even longer.

Many schools have students and staff directly impacted by the storm.

“We’ve gone to visit families, gone to apartment complexes, made a visit to the GRB,” said Gonzalez. “To just see our kids and make sure they’re going to be here.”

Thousands of free school uniforms will help make sure students have something to wear when the bell rings.

District employee Judy Ricks handed out uniforms at one of seven sites where donations are being distributed.

“They may have bought some and lost them in the storm,” said Ricks. “So, they have something to at least get started with the school year.”

Mildred Turner’s three grandchildren came to replace some of the clothes they lost in the flood.

“8, 5, and 4," Turner, listing their ages.

“I’m ready for them to go back to school because I know they’re going to have some overtime for them,” said Turner.

At Bruce and other schools, familiar classrooms will help return some normalcy to an anything but routine time.

“And we’re actually expecting to be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before this,” said Gonzalez.

There’s a lot of repair work still underway at campuses where the new year will be delayed even longer.

