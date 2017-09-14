HISD board members consider extending school days

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Students in Houston ISD who attend campuses damaged by Hurricane Harvey could be in for longer school days.

School board members are meeting Thursday night to consider a proposal.

One of the schools hit by the storm, Hilliard Elementary on the northeast side, has damage that could take months to repair. Classrooms flooded and it needs roof repairs. It's one of 12 schools impacted by the delayed start.

The proposal would require students starting on September 18th to go 25 extra minutes a day. For students at schools that will start on September 25th, an extra 55 minutes will be added. The extended days would last through December.

A 4th grader named Oliver Hoffman wrote a powerful message to the HISD Superintendent about Harvey.





Hoffman asked for the board not to extend school days because students need rest and more time with their families to recover from the storm.





