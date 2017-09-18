Highway closures for San Antonio

All southbound lanes of I-35 at F-M 11-0-3 near Schertz.are closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow for construction.Eastbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 1604 and Loop 410 are closed overnight every day this week.

KENS 5:01 AM. CDT September 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories