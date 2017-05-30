SAFD: Leon Creek search called off, no sign of victims

UPDATE: SAFD said crews have called off the two-hour high water search on the northwest side for three victims.

SAFD says they are calling off the search. No signs of anyone in the water. Search was about 2 hours — Phil Anaya (@phil_anaya) May 31, 2017

At least 11 emergency units responded to the scene shortly after 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Ingram Road and Northwestern Drive. The Leon Creek search stretched from Ingram Road south to Pinn Road.

According to emergency crews on scene, they were not sure if anyone was submerged but responded after an eyewitness said they observed several males playing in the water.

A witness reported that the men may have been homeless.

