High tides, strong winds in Galveston as Tropical Storm Cindy moves in

GALVESTON, Texas - While there was some rain in the area on Wednesday, the biggest concern so far has been strong winds in Galveston as Tropical Storm Cindy gets closer to making landfall.

Officials said they're expecting high tide to roll in after midnight. The Galveston Beach Patrol said high tides and rip currents have been their biggest concerns.

We're down by east beach down in @CityofGalveston and you can probably tell just how windy it is. And ominous too. #TSCindy #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/h4eCAPaRBQ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) June 22, 2017

A few businesses in the area, including restaurants like Landry's and IHOP, lost power Wednesday evening but it has since been restored.

The tropical storm is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning.

been a rough surf here all night long in @CityofGalveston. we're monitoring conditions for you all night long as #TSCindy rolls in #khou pic.twitter.com/hV33gIVE8y — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) June 22, 2017

