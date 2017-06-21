KHOU
High tides, strong winds in Galveston as Tropical Storm Cindy moves in

KHOU 11 reporter Josh Chapin reports live from Galveston as Tropical Storm Cindy moves closer to the coast.

KHOU.com Staff and Josh Chapin, KHOU 11:48 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

GALVESTON, Texas - While there was some rain in the area on Wednesday, the biggest concern so far has been strong winds in Galveston as Tropical Storm Cindy gets closer to making landfall.

Officials said they're expecting high tide to roll in after midnight. The Galveston Beach Patrol said high tides and rip currents have been their biggest concerns.

A few businesses in the area, including restaurants like Landry's and IHOP, lost power Wednesday evening but it has since been restored. 

The tropical storm is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning.

