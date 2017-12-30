HFD rescues three people after car plunges into bayou

HOUSTON - Three people were rescued, including a child, after their car plunged into a bayou off the Katy Freeway Saturday morning.
The vehicle landed in White Oak Bayou off I-10 at Studemont.
The Houston Fire Department rescued a 10-year-old girl, a man in his 20's and a 70-year-old woman.
All three were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Authorities believe a medical emergency may have prompted the accident.
