Hero of Benghazi

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Team coverage: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot
-
Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids
-
Remembering Bill Paxton, 1955-2017
-
Trump's address: Immigration
-
One officer critically hurt, one OK after shooting
-
Popular nurse found dead near Spring
-
Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning'
-
Could four murders along the North Freeway be connected?
-
KHOU 11 Photojournalist Steve Barnes describes officer-involved shooting scene
-
Baytown man charged in pregnant woman's death
More Stories
-
HPD: $20K reward for suspect after 2 officers shotFeb 28, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
One HPD officer critical, one OK after shootingFeb 28, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
-
Gunman gets away after Subway robbery in N. Harris CountyMar. 1, 2017, 5:04 a.m.