Hernando twins born in different years

Mother Geraldine A. is with her newborns Yulianna and Zane. (Photo: WTSP)

SPRING HILL, Fla. -- On paper, baby Yullianna is a much older sister than her twin brother, Zane. A year older by calendar but just 18 minutes by clock.

Newborns Yulianna and Zane arrived eighteen minutes apart, with Yulianna born at 11:43 p.m. on December 31, 2016 and her brother followed up at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2017 at Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Mohammed Tabbaa, MD helped bring them into the world, with Yulianna weighing 7 pounds and Zane weighing 6-pounds-14 ounces

Both babies and mother Geraldine are doing fine as the hospital provided a photo of all three from the hospital room. Geraldine now has six children. She says her older kids are excited to help out, but she is a little stressed about all the birthday parties she will have to plan from now on.

"This means a lot of birthdays because my daughter's a Christmas baby, now I have a New Year's Eve baby, New Years Day and next week is my son's birthday," Geraldine said

The family joins twins in Arizona and Texas whose births straddled the changing years. Media reports show additional twin births in Utah, California and Georgia.

