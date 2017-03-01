Here Comes The Tree Pollen!

Houston has just had one of its warmest winter seasons (defined as December 1st through the end of February) on record. The trees have taken note and are already raining pollen down all over us. My truck is covered in the stuff today. What you see here is mostly Pine pollen. But there is also plenty of Oak, Ash, Cedar and Mulberry pollen wafting about right now. Simply washing your face and hands can help control allergy symptoms, but this time of year it is impossible to avoid the stuff completely. Rain forecast for this Saturday night and Sunday may help to wash some of it out of the air. Until then, my face hurts.

