49 units respond to 'duct fire' at Rivercenter Mall

SAN ANTONIO-- 49 San Antonio fire units were responding to a 'duct fire' at the Rivercenter Mall Tuesday.

Images from the KENS 5 Sky Cam and eyewitness accounts showed heavy smoke billowing from the area around 12 p.m.

San Antonio firefighters confirmed at 12:30 p.m. that the fire started somewhere between Luciano's and Tony Roma. The Marriott was evacuated as well as the majority of mall, firefighters said.

Firefighters were continuing to try to contain the blaze at 12:45.

#kens5eyewitness Matthew was able to capture these LIVE videos of the scene [WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE]:

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

KENS 5 has a crew en route to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they are available.

© 2017 KENS-TV