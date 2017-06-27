Walgreens to offer free HIV testing at select Houston stores

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2010 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and some Walgreens locations are offering free HIV testing and counseling about prevention strategies.

Walgreens, Kaiser Family Foundation's Greater Than AIDS, state and local health departments and local AIDS service organizations have teamed up for the seventh year to offer the testing and counseling.

Select Walgreens throughout Houston are participating on June 27-29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1515 Lockwood Drive

6610 Tidwell Road

3317 Montrose Blvd.

3822 Old Spanish Trail

2221 Fulton Street

200 W. 20th Street

