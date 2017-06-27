Walgreens to offer free HIV testing at select Houston stores

HOUSTON - June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and some Walgreens locations are offering free HIV testing and counseling about prevention strategies.
Walgreens, Kaiser Family Foundation's Greater Than AIDS, state and local health departments and local AIDS service organizations have teamed up for the seventh year to offer the testing and counseling.
Select Walgreens throughout Houston are participating on June 27-29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1515 Lockwood Drive
- 6610 Tidwell Road
- 3317 Montrose Blvd.
- 3822 Old Spanish Trail
- 2221 Fulton Street
- 200 W. 20th Street
