GALVESTON, Texas - The University of Texas Medical Branch says they’ve come up with a vaccine that prevents the Zika virus.

It takes a single dose for the vaccine to protect the mother and her baby. A team of researchers at UTMB’s Galveston branch developed the vaccine.

A Zika infection is typically mild or symptom-free but can lead to birth defects like microcephaly.

