UT System ranks 8th globally in U.S. patents issued in 2016

The University of Texas system is full of innovation. So full, in fact, that it ranked 8th globally for the most-issued U.S. patents in 2016.

In all, 162 patents earned UT a spot among the world's top universities for inventions last year.

"The ranking itself it demonstrates that the University of Texas system and our 14 UT institutions across the state are well on our way of achieving our mission of improving the human condition of Texans, Americans, and people across the world," said Dr. Matt Sorenson, an investment analyst with the University of Texas Horizon Fund Office of Innovation and Strategic Investment.

Improving lives is a big catalyst in creating those inventions right here at UT-Health San Antonio.

"It's really incredible how many patents we are filing, how many we are getting issued, and how many start-up companies are being created right here in San Antonio,' said Dr. John Gebhard, assistant vice president of UT-Health San Antonio's Office of Technology Commercialization.

Out of those 162 patents granted last year, 10 were to UT Health-San Antonio inventors, including technologies like dental resins, cancer treatment, depression treatment, imaging, diagnostics, and diabetic foot complications." Dr. Gebhard said. "To see 10 of them being issued from UT is a monumental achievement."

The innovation speaks volumes about the UT system.

"The UT system truly leverages our diversity, our size, and the quality of education and research to truly change the world through our discoveries and inventions," Dr. Sorenson added.

"Any chance that I get to work on those where I know I can probably make an impact, I enjoy it. And I know that I am helping somebody. I am truly helping somebody," Dr. Gebhard said.

But that patenting process for something such as a medicine is a long one.

"Before that medicine, that molecule we want to be a medicine is issued, it may take anywhere from five to eight years, and then it's in issued patent," Dr. Gebhard said.

But the wait is well worth it.

"These patents are a critical step in making sure that whatever is discovered in our 14 UT institutions gets to the people who need them," Dr. Sorenson said.

