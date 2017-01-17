Using music to find what was lost

CARROLLTON – On a recent Friday, Georgie Willcox eagerly watched the snow falling onto the courtyard at Remarkable Healthcare Prestonwood in Carrollton.



As one of millions of Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s, Georgie has lived at the nursing home since August.



She’s got spunk and an infectious laugh, but that wasn’t always the case.



The diagnosis hadn’t been easy, her daughter, Genie Kern, said. Georgie struggles primarily with short term memory loss. She may forget someone’s name after meeting them, but her long term memory is solid.



“She kept denying it, but I knew that something was wrong because she would ask me the same questions over and over,” Genie said. “Now we look back and we go, ‘yeah, that (behavior’s) not normal.”



Even tougher on Georgie than Alzheimer’s was losing the love of her life in November.



The winsome Georgie and met her beloved Rexy at a church function in hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas. She was hopelessly smitten with him, and he with her.



“Boy, I immediately fell in love with him,” she said. “I mean, immediately.”



The two were married for 67-years. In 2005, they settled in Texas to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. Rexy, who had dementia, had a massive stroke while working in the yard in the heat of august. He died in November just two weeks after his 90th birthday.



“He was in and out of hospitals and rehabs,” Genie said. “My mom stayed with him the whole time.”



After he died, Georgie fell into a depression. She wouldn’t leave her room and would often be found crying. She was inconsolable, until one day when something happened.



Just before Christmas, she decided to sit down at the piano and started playing. Residents and staff couldn’t help but notice. They had never heard her play before.



Georgie learned to play when she was a little girl and played for decades at home and church. Outside of her family, no one at the home knew.



She had stopped playing years ago. But the piano at Remarkable Healthcare brought it all back. In an instant, the music became her medicine.



“Music is just a language of its own and it expresses itself in thousands of ways,” Georgie said excitedly. “The piano’s my friend.”



Today, playing, gives her life. She played for the home’s Christmas party and now regularly plays as part of her ongoing therapy.



“To me, it’s the expression of your soul, how you feel about things,” she explained emphatically. “You can find a song to express almost any emotion.”



Georgie, is back. Her improvement has been remarkable.



“She loves to play for our neighbors and we love to hear her play, it’s just warmed our hearts,” said head nurse Megan Hines. “We started noticing a change in her, it was great to see the power of music and the effect it had on her.”



Her daughter sees it, too.



“Alzheimer’s is not the end. You can still have, you know, a life,” Genie said. “I’m so glad she can play the piano here because it keeps her active.”



With a renewed purpose, Georgie has found peace.



“I’ve had a wonderful life,” she said. “Death is not a fearsome thing for me. I don’t particularly want to die, but I’m not afraid of dying.”



