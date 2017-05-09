Using essential oils to stop mosquitoes

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Essential oils are a healthy and effective way to stop mosquitoes and other bugs, according to oils expert April Ree of Deer Lake Lodge in Montgomery.

She said oils are available at grocery stores and can be easily mixed with water and poured into a spray bottle for use.

Her mosquito fighting recipe is:

- 7 drops each of cedarwood, geranium, thyme, lemon, peppermint, lavender and eucalyptus oils.

- Pour into 16 ounces of water.

- Put into spray bottle.

For babies spray on their clothes, Ree said.

Oils are like medicine and are absorbed through the skin. Just as babies cannot process too much medicine, they cannot process too much oil, Ree said.

As with all things related to health and the body, she said, be sure to check with your doctor first.

For more info on Ree’s essential oil recipes and vegan food recipes, visit: http://www.oceansofabundance.com/

