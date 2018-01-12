Two possible flu-related deaths of inmates reported in Montgomery Co.

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Public health officials in Montgomery County have received information of two possible flu-related deaths of county inmates.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, two men passed away from potential flu-related symptoms after being transported to a local hospital while in custody. Deputies say although both men suffered 'numerous other medical issues', it is possible that the flu played a role in their deaths.

MCSO says Mosheer Rashid was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center on December 11 and was admitted for Influenza A. He passed away on December 17 at the hospital.

Five other deaths have been reported this flu season on the Houston area.

Carl Bible was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center on Christmas Day and was admitted for Influenza Pneumonia. He passed away on January 5.

