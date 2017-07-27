Three decades later, 'Bubble Boy' still inspires change to help others

The little boy who lived his entire life inside a bubble is still inspiring change to help those with similar diseases. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The little boy who lived his entire life inside a bubble is still inspiring change to help those with similar diseases.

You may remember Houston’s "Bubble Boy," David Vetter, who was born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, or SCID. Several documentaries and movies were made about the boy's life. He died in 1984.

Today, his short life is still making a difference.

“David was smart, he was clever. He understood why he was in the bubble, why he was in this germ-free environment. He accepted it," said David's mother, Carol Ann Demaret.

In the three decades he’s been gone, David’s life has altered the landscape of science.

“David had put science on a path to understand how the immune system and how it functions and the necessity to it," Demaret said.

And even today, that little boy’s life is still making strides for those who suffer similar diseases.

“If you can take away one heartache from a family that is dealing with a devastating illness, it is the least we can do as human kind to help," Demaret said.

His mother explains how she’s helping lawmakers push a bill that would require, under Medicare, health insurance to cover all costs of at home infusion of treatment. Under current law, it only covers the drug.

“And not items or nurse services that are needed to infuse," Demaret said.

She understands the magnitude of at-home care and is overwhelmed with the legacy her son has left behind.

“Every parent who has lost a child wonders if their brief life has meant something to the world, and others have said to me, 'Yes, David has made a difference,'" Demaret said.

The bill passed unanimously in the House and now heads to the Senate.

