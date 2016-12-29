Thousands of Nevada medical marijuana dispensary applications exposed online

Thousands of medical marijuana agent applications for people looking to run a dispensary were exposed online, according to a statement from the Nevada Division of Public Behavioral Health.
In a statement sent Wednesday evening, the state said it was investigating a "cyber-attack" on its Medical Marijuana
“The entire portal has been taken down,” said Cody Phinney, division administrator, in a prepared statement. “To prevent further breaches, the Division’s IT staff are working with state IT staff, investigating the breach. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this difficult time. As more information is known, the public will be notified.”
Merry (cannabis) Christmas! Pot sales are running high
It is unclear how long the information was available, whether anyone besides Shafer had access to it and how far back the information goes. The
In addition to contacting the individuals involved, the Division is notifying three major credit reporting agencies of this database breach:
The incident has been referred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.
Follow Jenny Kane on Twitter: @Jenny_Kane
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs