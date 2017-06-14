Texas non-profits use $27 million grant to target opioid abuse

Texas non-profits are hoping to use grant funds to target opiod abuse. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is beginning to expand opioid abuse prevention and treatment with the help of a $27 million grant given to the state by the federal government.

The San Antonio Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse (SACADA) is one of several non-profit organizations across the state that collectively received funds to combat the growing opioid epidemic.

Abigail Moore is the chief executive officer of the non-profit. She said the efforts will focus on prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.

"Many times, there are waiting lists to get into a bed, to get into a place to receive treatment," Moore said. "So those dollars will be facilitated to treatment facilities." The funds will also allow the organization to hire another recovery coach.



In Bexar County, almost half of all overdose deaths were opioid related in 2015, according to SACADA. The goal across the state is to serve more than 14,500 people over a course of two years.

