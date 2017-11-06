Formerly conjoined twins visit care team at Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON - It's been almost three years since the Knatalye Hope and Adeline Faith Mata, conjoined twin girls, were separated during a 26-hour surgery at Texas Children's Hospital.

It was a trying surgery for doctors, who had to separate the Knatalye and Adeline from the chest wall, lungs, pericardial sac (the lining of the heart), diaphragm, liver, intestines, colon and pelvis.

Recently, Texas Children's Hospital hosted a reunion for its families from the Texas Children's Fetal Center. The twin girls were able to play and see the medical team who facilitated their separation.

It took doctors roughly 18 hours to separate the two, while doctors worked on Knatalye for 23 hours and 26 on Adeline. Specialty doctors from pediatric surgery, plastic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, urology, liver transplant surgery, orthopedic surgery and pediatric gynecology assisted in the surgery.

