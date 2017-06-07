HOUSTON - SUN Behavioral Houston recently appointed a new chief executive officer.
The hospital chose Rick Harding, MPA, BSN-RN, to be their CEO. Harding brings in nearly 25 years of industry experience and previously served in this role at a hospital system in Dallas.
"He is a proven and steadfast leader who’s patient-first approach and ability to think strategically will play a pivotal role in extending our record of innovation, while helping us grow with the upcoming opening of both the Faith-Based and Substance Use Disorder programs," read a statement from SUN.
Harding was selected after an extensive search nationwide. He has a distinguished career in the U.S. Army and also served the U.S. Air Force as a Registered Nurse.
SUN is a psychiatric hospital located in the Texas Medical Center. The hospital operates 24/7 and offers a variety of services including inpatient and outpatient care, psychiatric and substance use disorder programs and specialized programs.
