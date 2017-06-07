KHOU
SUN Behavioral Houston appoints new CEO

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:54 PM. CDT June 07, 2017

HOUSTON - SUN Behavioral Houston recently appointed a new chief executive officer. 

The hospital chose Rick Harding, MPA, BSN-RN, to be their CEO. Harding brings in nearly 25 years of industry experience and previously served in this role at a hospital system in Dallas. 

"He is a proven and steadfast leader who’s patient-first approach and ability to think strategically will play a pivotal role in extending our record of innovation, while helping us grow with the upcoming opening of both the Faith-Based and Substance Use Disorder programs," read a statement from SUN. 

Harding was selected after an extensive search nationwide. He has a distinguished career in the U.S. Army and also served the U.S. Air Force as a Registered Nurse. 

SUN is a psychiatric hospital located in the Texas Medical Center. The hospital operates 24/7 and offers a variety of services including inpatient and outpatient care, psychiatric and substance use disorder programs and specialized programs. 

 

