KHOU
Close

Spa treatments use unusual tactics

As many folks start getting glammed up for America's Biggest Party, some are hitting local spas and finding out that treatments offered are not your mothers' spa treatments.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 7:33 AM. CST January 25, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Texas – As many folks start getting glammed-up for America’s Biggest Party, some are hitting local spas and finding out that treatments offered are not your mothers’ spa treatments.

Everything from sticks and stones to milk and honey are incorporated. Experts say the treatments are guaranteed to relief your post-holiday stress and rejuvenate you for the Super Bowl frenzy coming our way.

We checked out treatments at a spa on Lake Conroe.

For more info, visit: www.latorrettalakeresort.com

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories