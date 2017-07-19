Source of Texas cyclospora cases still a mystery

Past outbreaks in the U.S. have been associated with imported fresh produce, including fresh cilantro, pre-packaged salad mix, raspberries, basil, snow peas and mesclun lettuce. (CDC photo)

HOUSTON - Health officials are warning the public about an uptick in cyclospora cases in Texas. In the last month, 68 cases have been reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services. We’ve confirmed at least 19 of those cases are in our area: 13 in Harris County; 3 in Fort Bend County; 2 in Galveston County; and 1 in Montgomery County.

Cyclosporiasis is acquired by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with human feces.

Experts are still trying to identify the source in the Texas cases.

Past outbreaks in the U.S. have been associated with imported fresh produce, including fresh cilantro, pre-packaged salad mix, raspberries, basil, snow peas and mesclun lettuce. Thorough washing of fresh produce is recommended, but may not eliminate the risk of transmission since Cyclospora can be difficult to wash off all types of produce.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis usually begin two to 14 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. It causes severe diarrhea that can last weeks to months and may relapse.

Additional symptoms may include anorexia, fatigue, weight loss, abdominal cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

Cyclosporiasis can occur at any time of the year, but most of the reported cases and outbreaks in the United States occur during spring and summer months, particularly during May through August.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is encouraging healthcare providers to test patients for Cyclospora if they have diarrheal illness lasting more than a few days or diarrhea accompanied by severe anorexia or fatigue.

