6 pregnant women in Harris County reportedly infected with Zika

A pregnant woman, who recently lived in El Salvador, has tested positive for the Zika virus, according to the Legacy Community Health on Thursday. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Six Harris County moms recently gave birth to babies after being infected with Zika, according to Legacy Community Health.

Legacy says it recently got confirmation on the Zika results from the CDC and notified Harris County Public Health on Thursday. The tests were done months ago but the CDC only recently confirmed them.

Legacy says all six of the women traveled out of the country to areas where Zika is prevalent and contracted the disease. Legacy staff says that even though official confirmation didn't come until after the babies were born, they kept a close eye on the moms-to-be.

"For all of those women, we assumed they had risk of Zika exposure and followed all of the evidence-based practice guidelines on how to follow them through pregnancy to ensure the best care possible," said Dr. Ann Barnes, Legacy Community Health Chief Medical Officer.

Despite the mothers' illness, Legacy says it appears all of the babies were born healthy. However, pediatricians will need to keep an eye out for some developmental conditions that are also linked to Zika as those infants grow older.

