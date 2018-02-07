Single men wait over 6 weeks to wash bed sheets, survey says

(CBS) — Just how long can Americans stand their own grime before doing the laundry? According to a recent survey, the average person goes nearly a full month before washing their bed sheets and single men wait even longer.

A study conducted by Mattress Advisor, found an average American leaves the same sheets on their bed for 24 days before throwing them in the wash. The survey of over 1,000 people was carried out to learn “how gross (or not gross) they perceived different bed hygiene habits to be.” While most respondents said they changed their bedding within four weeks, the poll found that people didn’t consider their unwashed sheets “gross” until they got to day 35.

“With the average person shedding about 10 grams of skin each day, you’d be piling up a veritable feast for dust mites in that time,” the survey disgustingly points out.

