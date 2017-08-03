Shortage of primary care physicians could threaten patient care

KVUE.com graphic (Photo: KVUE.com)

(CBS NEWS) -- The demand for primary care physicians in the United States continues to grow faster than the supply.

According to some estimates, by the year 2025, there could be a shortage of up to 35,000 primary care doctors. By 2030, the shortfall could total anywhere from 40,800 to 104,900 doctors, making it harder for patients in many communities to get the care they need.

That future shortage is especially troubling due to the growing needs patients are expected to have as the American population continues to age.

Now, a new medical school in Connecticut is working to help fix that problem.

Quinnipiac University's Frank H. Netter, M.D., School of Medicine is on a mission to tackle the shortage of doctors in internal medicine, OB-GYN, pediatrics and psychiatry. Nearly 60 percent of the 58 graduates in Quinnipiac's inaugural medical school class this year are pursuing primary care medicine. Applicants who want to pursue primary care are put at the top of the admissions list.

