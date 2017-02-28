Autism conference in San Antonio addresses the rising cost of care

SAN ANTONIO - On the chopping block in the state legislature are programs to help adults with autism become more independent. For the first time, two national groups are meeting to discuss autism as they scramble to plead for more funding instead of slashing programs.

"There's a report that says the lifetime cost of treating autism is $1.4 to $ 2.4 million," said Cynthia Hamilton, the development director of the Autism Treatment Center in San Antonio.

And she says that figure only accounts for the treatment of one person with autism for life. Hamilton says that the money is worth it and that 34-year-old Terrilee Tatum is living proof.

"I was 17 years old," said Terrilee Tatum of when she finally discovered she was autistic.

Throughout her childhood, her family had no idea why she was "different."

"I just didn't fit in with girls my age," she said. "And my development, socially, was delayed."

Unfortunately, she says that she was bullied and taunted.

"Especially in elementary and middle school," she said. "They were hurtful and pretended to laugh when they were making fun of me."

Tatum fears that the same will happen to other children, who desperately need to be diagnosed early and get the help that they need. But autism resources and state funding are being threatened.

So, for the first time, a two-day national conference is being held in San Antonio to address the rising costs of care. There are 30 nonprofit groups from 15 states specializing in services for adults with autism attending the conference.

"To give you an idea, in Texas, we have 21,000 people with autism that are receiving state funding for independent living," Hamilton described. "But there's another 130,000 people on the waiting list."

"A.T.C. is great but we need more centers like it in town and in different parts of the city," Tatum said.

Tatum noted what a difference those resources made for her. She now works to support herself, plays tennis, and enjoys running.

"Young people like her have so much value to our community," Hamilton said. "They just need a little help."

