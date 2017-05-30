Here's how to save your back while wearing baby

When moms wear their baby, they fit places a stroller might not. The mother's arms are free and she gets to snuggle with her baby, but it sometimes causes back pain.
There's a variety of carriers and ways to wear their babies.
"Just like a mattress, there's not one perfect mattress," said Dr. Sam Sneed, a chiropractor.
Dr. Sneed showed KVUE what types can help prevent back pain. Here's a breakdown:
Baby Bjorn
What he liked: It looked cooler, temperature-wise, than other options
What he didn't like: No hip/waist strap to distribute child's weight, pressure on upper back
Moby (cloth) Wrap
What he liked: It's versatile and you can wrap it around the waist and hips. It is also good for child's hips
What he didn't like: It is potentially hot
Convertable carrier
What he liked: You can carry on the front and back for a change of position. There is a waist and hip strap, plus backpack shoulder straps
What he didn't like: It is potentially hot
According to Dr. Sneed, even a good carrier can be bad for the back, if the new mom has muscle weakness.
"A lot of the problems that we see postpartum have to do with hip or core instability and then result in lower back or S.I. pain," Dr. Sneed said.
There might not be one perfect carrier to prevent back injuries, but perfecting your posture could help.
"Don't let any of these carriers dominate your posture, right?" he said. "You're in charge."
Here are Dr. Sneed's posture rules:
-Stand tall
-Shoulders back
-Abs tightened at about 20 percent capacity
"It takes a little work, but it's for sure the best way to avoid people like me," Dr. Sneed said.
