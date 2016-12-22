Research shows women more prone to certain athletic injuries

SAN ANTONIO -- Women and girls are more prone to athletic injuries. That's according to new research, which suggests better care and new training methods are needed that are better suited to women's bodies.

The problem, according to orthopedic experts, tends to focus around the knees. That can include serious injuries like ACL or meniscus tears.

Chloe Selman, a high school sophomore, and soccer player said she experienced that first hand.

“I was playing in a tournament and I was running and stepped wrong, and my kneecap popped out,” Selman said.

That pop turned out to be a patella dislocation. Then came surgery and a lengthy period of recovery.

“I want to say about eight months or something like that,” said Selman. “I did all physical therapy, I did it about three times a week.”

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Christian Balldin said the biggest reason women see a disproportionately high amount of knee injuries comes down to muscle structure. He said core musculature like hamstrings and quads tend to absorb less impact during jumping and running.

“The women land a little bit differently, and so they put different stresses on the knee, putting the knee at risk for certain injures, specifically ACL tears,” Balldin said.

Balldin said the best way of avoiding injury for women is to focus on exercise variety. That means taking periodic time off the field or court to do low-impact cross training. He also said women should focus on building core strength, including abdominal muscles, hamstrings, and quads.

Selman said she learned that lesson a bit late. After eight-months of physical therapy, she isn’t sure if she’ll rejoin the team.

Even though her knee is fully recovered, she said the injury still got to her head.

“It doesn’t affect anything I do really anymore,” said Selman. “But there’s stuff I don’t want to try.”

(© 2016 KENS)