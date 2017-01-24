President Bush continues to improve as he works to regain strength

Photo tweeted by the Bush family spokesman of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

HOUSTON - HOUSTON – President Bush continues to improve at Houston Methodist Hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia.

He is sitting up, talking and even returning phone calls, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.

The 92-year-old former president was moved out of the intensive care unit Monday.

“President Bush will continue working with physical therapists to help him regain strength,” McGrath said.

Barbara Bush was at his side again Tuesday after being discharged from Methodist on Monday. Mrs. Bush was treated for bronchitis.

(© 2017 KHOU)